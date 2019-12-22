New Delhi: A day after the Telangana High Court ordered second autopsy on the bodies of four accused of Hyderabad veterinarian’s rape and murder case, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has sent three senior forensic experts to get the same (post-mortem) done. Notably, all the four accused — Mohammed Arif (26), Jolly Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chenna Keshavalu (21) were gunned down by the police in an alleged encounter on December 6.

As per the reports, the team of doctors, will fly to Hyderabad Sunday evening and are likely to conduct the autopsy on Monday morning. The medical board of three of forensic doctors constituted for the autopsy is headed by forensic HOD (Prof) Dr Sudhir Gupta and consists of (Prof) Dr Adarsh Kumar and Associate Professor (Dr) Abhishek Yadav.