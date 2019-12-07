New Delhi: The Cyberabad Police on Friday said that the four accused in the November 27 Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case, who were killed in an encounter earlier in the day, might have committed similar cases across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Addressing the media on Friday afternoon, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, said, “We did DNA profiling of the victims as well as the accused. We are collecting data from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana about the missing and burnt bodies of women. Once we have the data, we will analyse it about their involvement. We suspect that these people were involved in many such cases across these states.”

Additionally, detailing the sequence of events that led to the encounter, he said that the four were killed in retaliatory action after they attacked the cops with stones, sticks and other materials, while also snatching weapons of two police personnel and firing at them.

The top police officer also said that they had recovered the veterinarian’s mobile phone, power bank and watch from the crime scene. The 27-year-old was sexually assaulted and murdered by the four accused last Wednesday after her scooter had broken down in Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The Telangana High Court has asked the police to preserve the bodies of the accused till December 9. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), too, has taken suo moto cognisance of the case.