New Delhi: In a fresh development in the 2017 Walayar minors rape and death case, one of the accused in the case was on Saturday thrashed by a group of people in Palakkad district. C Madhu, the accused who was attacked, sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to a private hospital.

pic.twitter.com/XgV9cqLFne

According to reports, the incident took place when an altercation broke out between the accused and a group of 4-5 men, three of whom were later taken into custody. Police will reach the hospital and record the statement of the accused.

The incident comes just a day after four accused in the recent Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case were shot dead by the police. The encounter was welcomed by the general public at large, with people showering the police with flowers at the crime scene. A video also went viral of some girls in a bus cheering the news of the encounter. Additionally, there were also visuals of women tying rakhis on the policemen’s wrists.

Rights groups have attributed this to people losing faith in the judiciary.

The Walayar case dates back to January 2017, when a 13-year-old girl was found dead in her house in Walayar. She had been sexually assaulted by a few people over a period of time. Following this, her nine-year-old sister testified that she saw two men running out of the house the day the girl was found dead.

Two months later, the younger sister, too, was found dead, her autopsy report revealing that she too was sexually assaulted. Following this, three people were arrested after massive public protests.

All the accused were recently acquitted by a local court. The Kerala government has moved the High Court against the acquittal.