New Delhi: After facing flak for his ‘Human Rights not for ‘Cannibals’ tweet, Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo on Friday sacked one of his social media members and clarified that the controversial remark was posted by one of his teammates. Taking to the micro-blogging site the Asansol MP ‘strongly condemned’ his earlier statement over the Hyderabad encounter in which four men, who were accused of raping and murdering the 26-year-old veterinary doctor, were killed.

“This is not a tweet written by me.. My team did it (Avinash Pandey) and he has been immediately sacked.. I strongly condemn this and this is one of the reason why I never wanted to ‘employ’ any Social Media team (Most have it) handle my social media – I did it myself !!! My mistake”, the singer-turned-politician clarified.

The BJP MP’s social media member Avinash Pandey had courted controversy by tweeting “Human Rights are for human beings, not for ‘Cannibals’ like the 4 killed in the encounter.” The tweet comes hours after the four accused in the rape and murder case of the 26-year-old woman were killed.

This is not a tweet written by me.. My team did it & he has been immediately sacked.. I strongly condemn this & this is one of the reason why I never wanted to ‘employ’ any Social Media team (Most have it) handle my social media – I did it myself !!! My mistake — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) December 6, 2019

In the wee hours of Friday, the Telangana police had taken all the accused to the crime spot o recreate the scene of the incident. Cyberabad police chief VC Sajjanar said the accused attacked the police with stones, sticks and then snatched the weapons from then and started firing on police.

Left with no options, the police officials had to open fire in which the accused — lorry drivers Mohammed Arif (26) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), and lorry cleaners Jollu Shiva (20) and Jollu Naveen (20) were killed.