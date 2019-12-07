New Delhi: A day after all four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an alleged exchange of fire, a seven-member National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team on Saturday visited four different places, including the encounter spot at Chatanpally near Shadnagar town. The fact-finding team of the NHRC began their investigation by visiting a government-run hospital at Mahabubnagar hospital.

They examined the bodies of the accused kept at the hospital and also spoke to forensic experts who conducted the autopsies. The hospital authorities also showed to the team the videos of the autopsies conducted late on Friday.

After spending three hours at the hospital, the team then left for the encounter site where the officials had gunned down the accused. They examined the scene and gathered details from the officials of Cyberabad Police.They also went to bridge under which the body of the 26-year-old veterinarian was found on November 28. Later, they drove to Tondupally toll plaza on Outer Ring Road (ORR) where the accused had kidnapped the victim and committed the gang-rape.

The investigation is likely to continue on Sunday. It has been reported that the team will interact with the families of the accused tomorrow.

Earlier on Friday, hours after the alleged encounter, the Human Rights Body had taken cognizance of the incident and ordered an inquiry. Expressing concern about the alleged encounter, the NHRC had asserted that the matter needed to be probed carefully.

It had also felt that the police personnel were not properly alert and prepared for any untoward activity by the accused on the spot, which resulted in death of all the four persons. “The deceased had been arrested by the police during investigation and a judgment in the matter by the competent court was yet to be pronounced. If the arrested persons were actually guilty, they were to be punished as per the law pursuant to the directions of the competent court,” the NHRC said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police Surender Rao (who was the investigating officer in the gangrape and murder case) has filed a case at Shadnagar police station in connection with yesterday’s exchange of fire.