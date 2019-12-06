New Delhi: A writ petition has been filed against the killing of the four men, who were accused of murdering and raping the 26-year-old veterinary in Hyderabad. The Court has directed officials to preserve bodies till December 9.

In the wee hours of Friday, nearly, a week after the brutal gang rape and murder of the doctors, police shot dead all the four accused in an alleged ‘encounter’ near Shadnagar town. Police had brought them to the crime scene for collection of further evidence and reconstruction of scene

Defending their move, the Telangana Police has said that the accused were killed when they started firing on them and refused to surrender. The police officials have also seized two weapons from the accused.

When they refused to stop, we opened fire and they were killed in the encounter, which took place between 5:45 AM to 6:15 AM today. There were about 10 police with the accused. During encounter, two police men have been injured and they have been shifted to the local hospital. The body of accused have been shifted to local govt hospital for post-mortem examination”, said Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar.