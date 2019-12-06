Live Updates

  • 9:46 AM IST

  • 9:46 AM IST

    Hyderabad Encounter Reactions LIVE: “As a common citizen I feel happy but this should have ended through the legal system, proper channels,’ says NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma.

  • 9:37 AM IST

    Hyderabad Encounter Reactions LIVE: Backing the police encounter, former UP CM Mayawati said, “Crimes against women are rising in UP but the government is sleeping. UP Police, as well as Delhi Police should take inspiration from Hyderabad Police. There’s jungle raj in UP, criminals are treated like state guests.”

  • 9:27 AM IST

    Hyderabad Encounter Reactions LIVE: The four accused were shot dead by the police when they tried to flee from the crime scene where they were taken to recreate a sequence the events.

  • 9:18 AM IST

  • 9:16 AM IST

    Hyderabad Encounter Reactions LIVE: “I’ve been running from pillar to post for the last seven years. I appeal to the justice system and the government that Nirbhaya’s culprits should be hanged to death at the earliest.’

  • 9:14 AM IST

    Hyderabad Encounter Reactions LIVE: Reacting to the incident, Asha Devi, Nirbhaya’ mother, said, “I’m extremely happy with this punishment. Police has done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel.’

New Delhi: The father of the 26-year-old veterinarian, whose gang-rape and murder on November 27 in Hyderabad triggered nationwide outrage, on Friday expressed ‘gratitude’ towards the police and the state government, after the four accused were gunned down in an encounter while trying to escape from custody, early morning.

Speaking to news agency ANI, her father said, “It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter’s soul must be at peace now.”

According to the police, the incident took place when the accused tried to escape while they were taken to the crime scene to recreate the sequence of events. Speaking to media, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, said, “The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 AM and 6 AM. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed.”

At the time of the incident, the four accused were in 14-day judicial custody.

Incidentally, the development took place just a day after Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, in reference to Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s call to ‘lynch the rapists publicly,’ said that ‘everything should be done within the purview of the Constitution.

The four accused had sexually assaulted the veterinarian after her scooter had broken down in Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. A fast-track court had been set up for a speedy trial in the case.

 