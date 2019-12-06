











New Delhi: The father of the 26-year-old veterinarian, whose gang-rape and murder on November 27 in Hyderabad triggered nationwide outrage, on Friday expressed ‘gratitude’ towards the police and the state government, after the four accused were gunned down in an encounter while trying to escape from custody, early morning.

Speaking to news agency ANI, her father said, “It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter’s soul must be at peace now.”

Father of the woman veterinarian on all 4 accused killed in police encounter: It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police & govt for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/aJgUDQO1po — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

According to the police, the incident took place when the accused tried to escape while they were taken to the crime scene to recreate the sequence of events. Speaking to media, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, said, “The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 AM and 6 AM. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed.”

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar: The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen,Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a Police encounter at Chatanpally,Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6am.I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed #Telangana — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

At the time of the incident, the four accused were in 14-day judicial custody.

Incidentally, the development took place just a day after Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, in reference to Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s call to ‘lynch the rapists publicly,’ said that ‘everything should be done within the purview of the Constitution.‘

The four accused had sexually assaulted the veterinarian after her scooter had broken down in Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. A fast-track court had been set up for a speedy trial in the case.