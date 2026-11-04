Hyderabad: Fake currency worth Rs 6.78 crore seized, was being printed in a room near Ramoji Film City

Hyderabad police have seized a large haul of counterfeit currency notes and arrested four accused. Police seized 6.78 crore counterfeit notes in 500-rupee denominations. The accused had set up a printing press in a rented room.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/hyderabad-fake-currency-worth-rs-6-78-crore-seized-was-being-printed-in-a-room-near-ramoji-film-city-8542043/ Copy

Hyderabad: Fake currency worth Rs 6.78 crore seized, was being printed in a room near Ramoji Film City (ANI)

Fake currency racket: A large cache of counterfeit currency notes has been seized from four accused arrested near Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Police arrested the four accused on November 1. Following their information, a raid was conducted at a room where counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 6.78 crore in denominations of Rs 500 each were recovered. Police Commissioner Dr. Tarun Joshi stated that on November 1, his team stopped a car near Ramoji Film City on NH-65 and arrested the four accused: Madupoju Karnakar, Chinola Manikya Reddy, Cherukupalli Ratnakar Reddy, and Karanam Ajay Kumar. There, the main accused would scan genuine currency notes and edit their images using software. He had learned this method of making counterfeit notes from YouTube videos and social media content. The Police Commissioner stated that further investigation is underway. Police are trying to determine who else is involved in this racket.

Notes were being printed from a rented house in Kuntloor

Police also discovered a counterfeit currency printing facility in a rented house in Kuntloor. A printer, a laptop, note-cutting machines, and other equipment were seized. The accused allegedly posed as police officers and used fake identity cards, walkie-talkies, and a fake pistol to intimidate and defraud people.

All four accused arrested near Ramoji Film City

Police Commissioner Dr. Tarun Joshi said that Abdullahpurmet police and the Shadnagar Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested four accused after intercepting a car near Ramoji Film City on NH-65 on November 1. Further investigation led police to uncover an alleged counterfeit currency printing unit operating from a rented house in Kuntloor.

3-4 lakh fake currency in exchange for one lakh flax notes?

He said the accused used fake police identification and equipment to instill fear in people and defraud them. Investigation revealed that the gang initially attempted to circulate counterfeit currency by luring people with the promise of Rs 3 to 4 lakh in fake notes for every 1 lakh rupees in real cash. However, when this plan failed, they adopted another method.

Cheating in filmy style

According to the police, gang members would first show potential buyers genuine notes to gain their trust. Their accomplices would then arrive at the scene posing as police officers, threaten legal action, and flee with the buyers’ actual money. In two such incidents, the accused defrauded them of ₹2 lakh and ₹3 lakh, respectively. The total face value of the counterfeit ₹500 notes recovered in this case is ₹6.78 crore, which the police have described as a major success.