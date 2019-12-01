New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday broke silence over the gruesome Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case, ordering that the case be tried in a fast track court.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “The Chief Minister has instructed officials that the accused of the woman veterinary doctor’s ghastly murder should be inquired on a fast track, and culprits should be given stringent punishment. CM also decided to set up a fast track court to deal with the case.”

The silence of the Chief Minister, who is also better known by his initials KCR, triggered criticism from various quarters even as his son, KT Rama Rao, who is also a minister in the state government, in a series of tweets earlier today, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘save the nation from those who commit rape, murder.‘

The incident, which took place on November 27 in Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, has triggered protests across the city, as well as across the country. The 26-year-old, who was a veterinarian, was targeted by four men, who saw her scooter break down and came up with a plan to sexually assault her.

The accused, meanwhile, were on Saturday sent to 14 days of judicial remand.

The incident is a chilling reminiscent of, and comes close on the heels of the seventh anniversary (December 16) of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case.