New Delhi: TMC Lok Sabha MP Mimi Chakraborty on Monday backed Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan of the Samajwadi Party (SP), who earlier today gave a controversial remark of ‘lynch rapists publically,’ during a discussion in the upper House on the gruesome Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case.

Speaking on the issue, the Jadavpur MP told news agency ANI, “I request to all the concerned ministers that please make a law so strong that a person thinks 100 times before let alone rape, but even before looking at a woman with ill intentions.”

On the ‘suggestion’ by the Bollywood veteran, Mimi, who is herself an actress from the Bengali film industry said, “I agree with her. I don’t think we need to take rapists to courts with protection and then wait for justice. Immediate punishment is needed.”

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty on Jaya Bachchan's statement in Rajya Sabha "rapists should be lynched" after rape & murder of veterinarian: I agree with her. I don't think we need to take rapists to courts with protection and then wait for justice. Immediate punishment is needed. https://t.co/e4aMx2MJSs pic.twitter.com/Jzn9QYl5yI — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

The Parliament on Monday discussed the Hyderabad case, as well as a slew of such cases that have been reported from across the country in recent days. The MPs demanded justice for the victims, and stricter laws to ensure the safety and security of women. It was during this discussion in the Rajya Sabha that Jaya Bachchan asked the government to come up with a definite answer on such cases and suggested that the rapists be handed over to the public and lynched.

#WATCH "People now want Govt to give a definite answer. These type of people (the accused in rape case) need to be brought out in public and lynched," Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on rape & murder of woman veterinary doctor in Telangana pic.twitter.com/HFNjUHtSHB — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

On November 27, a 26-year-old doctor was sexually assaulted and murdered by four men after her scooter broke down in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. All four have been arrested and are in judicial custody currently.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who came in for criticism for his silence on the incident, on Sunday ordered setting up of a fast track court to ensure speedy justice in the case.