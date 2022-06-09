Hyderabad: The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Thursday allowed the Hyderabad Police to take four minors into their custody for four days in the May 28 gang rape case. This comes after the Hyderabad Police appealed to the board for an exemption to try the accused juveniles as adults.Also Read - Chaat Seller Killed Following Dispute Over Rs 10 Bill in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra

Earlier, the Jubilee Hills police arrested Saduddin Malik and five juveniles in connection with the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl. According to the police, Malik forced the girl to get into his Mercedes Benz car at Amnesia and Insomnia Pub and drove it up to the pastry shop, where she was shifted into a Toyota Innova in which he and five others raped her.

The five juveniles, who were arrested between June 4 and 7, are in the custody of the juvenile justice board (JJB).

To recall, the Police had earlier sought custody of four children in conflict with law (CCL), who were apprehended in the case and filed a petition before the Juvenile Justice Board. “The scene of offence has to be reconstructed, more details related to the case are to be found and the custodial interrogation of the accused will lead them to certain conclusions in the case,” the prosecution informed the court while seeking the custody of Malik.