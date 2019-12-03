New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced free police help to women as well as helpline numbers to connect women with the Police Control Room (PCR), in the wake of nationwide outrage over the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 26-year-old doctor in Hyderabad.

In a statement, the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), said, “Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced free police help to women. If women are stranded outside between 9 PM and 6 AM, police will drop them home safely.

Additionally, the CMO announced three helpline numbers-DIAL 100, 112 and 181-which will be active state-wide and help the woman caller connect immediately to the PCR.

On November 27, the doctor, since rechristened as ‘Disha’ by social media, was sexually assaulted and murdered by four men after her scooter broke down in Shamshabad on the outskirts of the Telangana capital. All the four accused are currently in 14-day judicial custody. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced setting up of a fast-track court to ensure speedy trial in the case.

The incident, which took nearly a month before the seventh anniversary and was a chilling reminder of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, sent shockwaves through the nation. Protests have taken place in Hyderabad, Delhi and various cities of the country.

The case was also taken up by the Parliament on Monday as MPs, cutting across party lines in both Houses, demanded stringent punishment for the accused, as well as stringent laws to prevent crimes against women in general.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan controversially suggested that the rapists should be ‘handed over to the public and lynched.’