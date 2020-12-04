New Delhi/Hyderabad: Results for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections 2020 were declared by late Friday evening. Counting of votes for GHMC polls was completed in 149 out 150 wards. Counting in Neredmet ward was stayed as per court orders. Also Read - GHMC Election Results 2020: Amit Shah Thanks People of Telangana for Reposing Faith in BJP's Vikas Politics

The TRS emerged as the single largest party by winning 55 seats while the BJP made significant electoral inroads in Hyderabad by winning in 48 wards. On the third spot, Owaisi-led AIMIM bagged 44 seats while the Congress managed to win only 2 seats. Also Read - Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Quits Post After GHMC Poll Debacle

Here’s all you need to know about GHMC election results 2020 in 10 points:

1. Falling below the majority mark but emerging as the single largest party, the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) bagged 55 seats.

2. At the second spot, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took position as the main opposition party in the state. The BJP made significant electoral inroads in Hyderabad by winning 48 seats.

3. Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP national president JP Nadda for “astounding performance” in GHMC elections. Amit Shah thanked the people of Telangana for “reposing faith in PM Narendra Modi led BJP’s politics of development”.

4. On the third spot was the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured 44 seats.

5. Finishing as a distant fourth, the Congress party managed to win only two seats in GHMC elections 2020. As a fallout of the poll debacle, the state party chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned from his post.

6. Counting had to be stopped in Neredmet ward as marks other than the standard Swastik symbol (crossed arrow mark) were in majority. The Telangana High Court on Friday suspended a circular issued by the State Election Commission (SEC), which allows counting of votes with “distinguish marks” other than the standard Swastik symbol (crossed arrow mark) for the GHMC polls held on December 1.

Hearing a House Motion, Justice Abhishek Reddy, while suspending the SEC’s circular, said the ballots which have “distinguish marks” should be kept separately and if they are detrimental to the poll results, the outcome should not be announced.

7. Though the ruling TRS emerged as the single largest party, the mayoral election depends on the votes that include co-option members such as MLAs, MLCs and MPs belonging to the GHMC area, besides 150 elected members.

8. TRS working president and KCR’s son KT Rama Rao said the GHMC results were not to the party’s expectations. “Certainly the results are not what we expected. We were short of 20-25 seats,” he said. However, Rama Rao said the TRS lost in 10-12 seats by an extremely narrow margin of 100-200 votes and asked the party not to be disheartened over the outcome. He said people of Greater Hyderabad blessed the TRS as the single largest party.

9. Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda described the results as “historic” for the saffron party and claimed it showed that people of the country support “only and only development agenda”. This result reflects people’s unequivocal support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development and governance model, Nadda said.

10. State BJP leaders and party cadres celebrated the party’s poll success with fireworks and distribution of sweets. Some party workers were seen dancing amid beating of drums, raising slogans.