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Hyderabad homework row: Teacher fired after parents raise objection over religious content given to Hindu student as homework

A private school teacher in Hyderabad lost her job after an alleged homework assignment involving Islamic practices was given to a six-year-old Hindu student.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: July 16, 2026, 4:51 PM IST
Hyderabad homework row: Teacher fired after parents raise objection over religious content given to Hindu student as homework
A student was given an Islamic text as homework in a school in Hyderabad. Representational image

A teacher at a private school in Hyderabad has been terminated after a dispute erupted over an alleged homework assignment asking a six-year-old Hindu student to read material related to Islamic practices.

The family members of the child alleged that the teacher assigned such work to the boy and filed a police complaint.

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Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday took strong exception to the instructions given as part of academic activity by the school teacher and demanded action against the institution.

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Police complaint filed

Earlier, a relative of the student lodged a complaint with police over the matter. A police official on Thursday said they are verifying the complaint and will proceed accordingly.

An aunt of the six-year-old student who confronted the teachers at the school alleged that she found instructions in the boy’s home work diary to read certain content related to core Muslim belief.

She claimed the school principal had told her that it was a religious topic which is is mandatory for all students to follow. The woman, who showed the school almanac, quoted the teacher who gave the instructions as having stated that she had written the instructions in the boy’s book by mistake.

Finding fault with the directives and the school’s response, she said such religion-related homework should be given only to those who opt for it. A video of the woman confronting the school authorities has gone viral. She said the education department should take action in the incident.

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Bandi Sanjay Kumar reacts

Taking strong exception to the incident, Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that action should be taken against the school management. “Why are the so-called secular outfits tight-lipped on the incident,” he asked. Expressing confidence that the BJP would come to power in Telangana after the next assembly elections in 2028, Sanjay Kumar said it would be made mandatory for all Hindu students to apply ’tilak’ (religious mark on the forehead). VHP leader Ravinuthala Shashidhar demanded action against the institution, saying that its recognition by the government should be revoked.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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