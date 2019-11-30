New Delhi: The accused in the rape and the murder case of the veterinary doctor in Telangana has been sent to 14 days of judicial remand on Saturday amid violent protests across the country. A protester in Delhi, meanwhile, was detained for sitting on a pavement near Parliament with a placard that read ‘why I can’t feel safe in my own Bharat’.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu. All of them are from Narayanpet.

A day after police confirmed that the veterinary doctor was raped before being killed, several horrific details of the heinous act have emerged. Police said the woman was forced to consume cold drink laced with liquor before the crime took place.

The rape and murder took place within an hour though the plan to sexually assault the woman was hatched when the criminals saw the woman parking her bike near the toll plaza at around 6 PM. They punctured the two-wheeler and when she returned after 9 pm, they offered to help her. Shiva, one of the accused, even took the bike with him pretending to be actually interested in getting the bike repaired. It was then the woman called her sister. A few minutes late, she was pulled into a compound and was gang-raped covering her mouth, as a result of which she died. Then they bought petrol and set the body on fire. After that, they even went to unload goods as usual.

The family members of the vet, on the other hand, complained that they had to go from one police station to another.

On Saturday, tension prevailed at Shamshabad police station as hundreds of local residents and students rallied there, demanding that the accused be handed over to them to “teach a lesson.”

After repeated requests failed to pacify the crowd outside the Shamshabad station, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters. The magistrate was brought to the police station from the back door.

Raising slogans of “we want justice”, angry local residents, members of women’s groups and students squatted in front of the police station in the town, about 50 km from Hyderabad. They were demanding that the accused be hanged immediately without inquiry and trial.

(With Agency Inputs)