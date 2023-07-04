Home

News

India

2 Killed, 1 Injured As Speeding Car Rams Morning Walkers Near Hyderabad | Watch

2 Killed, 1 Injured As Speeding Car Rams Morning Walkers Near Hyderabad | Watch

According to the police, the incident took place on Hydershah Kote main road on the Hyderabad-Vikarabad highway around 6.30 am.

2 Killed, 1 Injured As Speeding Car Rams Morning Walkers Near Hyderabad | Watch

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a mother and her daughter, who were out on a morning walk, were killed and another person sustained serious injuries after a speeding car rammed into them on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the incident took place on Hydershah Kote main road on the Hyderabad-Vikarabad highway around 6.30 am.

Trending Now

The driver of the car fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle.

You may like to read

The deceased have been identified as Anuradha (48) and Mamata (26). According to Narsingi police inspector V Shiva Kumar, residents of Sun City township were with seven others when the speeding car rammed into them. “While the mother and daughter died on the spot, another woman sustained serious injuries,” the inspector said to Hindustan Times.

Speeding car rams into pedestrians near #Hyderabad; 2 killed, 1 injured pic.twitter.com/Fh27QjbeFG — Victor DG (@dasgupta_victor) July 4, 2023

“On receiving information, we rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to a nearby hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased women were shifted to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem,” Kumar said.

The Narsingi police booked a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and are investigating. “We are searching for the driver who is absconding,” the inspector said to Hindustan Times.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES