New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal, on Tuesday, said that the Delhi Police is not allowing her to sit on an indefinite strike at Jantar Mantar as they (the police) have orders from above to be followed. Calling the matter unfortunate, she said that she was not a criminal, failing to completely understand why the Delhi Police was not cooperating.

Notably, she is protesting against Hyderabad gangrape and murder case that sent shockwaves across the nation a few days ago. In the gruesome incident, 26-year-old Priyanka Reddy was gangraped and later set ablaze by the perpetrators. Since then, a chain of such incidents has come to light, shaking the nation’s conscience.

“The police is saying that they have orders from above that they should not let us sit on hunger strike. I am not a criminal, it is unfortunate that Delhi Police is not cooperating,” Swati Maliwal said in a tweet today.

चाहे कुछ हो जाए, पुलिस और केंद्र कितनी भी कोशिश कर ले, मेरा आमरण अनशन हर हाल में जारी रहेगा। जब तक केंद्र पूरे देश के लिए ऐसा सिस्टम नही बनाती की रेपिस्ट को हर हाल में 6 महीने में फाँसी हो, तब तक मैं नही उठूँगी। पहले राजघाट और फिर सीधे जंतर मंतर जा रही हूँ। जय हिंद। https://t.co/7ZMpjvJBXp — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 3, 2019

In another tweet, she added, “Do women not have the right to even sit on a protest in this country? What is this fear that the central government has? Do we really have a democracy?”

Determined on her demand that rapists in the Hyderabad case be hanged within six months, Maliwal said that she would continue her fast-unto-death no matter what, and till the time her appeal is met.

“No matter what happens, no matter how much the police and the Center tries, my fast-unto-death will continue. I will not get up until the Center creates such a system for the entire country that the rapist is hanged in every 6 months. I am going to Rajghat first and then directly to Jantar Mantar. Jai Hind,” Maliwal asserted.

मोदी जी को पत्र। मैं आमरण अनशन करूँगी जब तक वो अपने वादे पूरा न करते। देश में पुलिस के संसाधन जवाबदेही बढाई जाए & फ़ास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट बनाए जाएँ। दिल्ली पुलिस को 66,000 पुलिसकर्मी तुरंत दिए जाएँ और 45 फ़ास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट दिल्ली में स्थापित हो। दोषी को हर हाल में & तुरंत सज़ा दो! pic.twitter.com/hZjLkRpLAP — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 3, 2019

Further, she also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeping forth the aforementioned demand. Stressing that implementation of laws is important, she demanded that police resources be increased and their accountability fixed.