New Delhi: Cutting across the party lines, Rajya Sabha MPs on Monday vented out their anger over the brutal gangrape and murder of 26-year-old veterinarian doctor in Hyderabad. Speaking in the the Upper House, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan demanded stringent punishment for those involved in the heinous crime. She also suggested that the accused should be handed over to public and must be ‘lynched’.

“People now want the government to give a definite answer. Is justice given? No justice yet in Nirbhaya case. These type of people (the accused in rape ) need to be brought out in public and lynched”, the actress-turned-politician stated.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu also condemned the incident, terming it a ‘disgrace to the society’. “What happened in Hyderabad is a disgrace to our society and value system. What is required is not a new bill. What is required is political will, administrative skill, change of mindset and then go for kill of the social evil”, stated Naidu.

Echoing similar remarks, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that whole nation has to get together to finish such crime from roots. “Many laws have been made, but looks like they are not enough. We have to create an atmosphere where such incidents do not happen. Stricter punishments should be given”, said Azad.

Another Congress MP Amee Yajnik requested all the systems, judiciary, legislative, executive & other systems to come together on emergency basis to see that a social reformation takes place.

AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyananth demanded capital punishment for the four accused before Dec 31. She said,”The country is not safe for children and women. Four people who committed this crime should be hanged till death before December 31. A fast track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied.”