New Delhi: The chilling Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case echoed in Parliament on Monday as both Houses took up discussions on the case, as well as on the issue of crimes against women in general. Cutting across party lines, MPs in both Houses demanded speedy justice for the 26-year-old doctor, as well as the implementation of stricter laws to ensure the safety and security of women.

Here are the top 10 pointers from yesterday, related to the case:

1. Most MPs in both Houses demanded setting up fast track courts to ensure speedy justice in this case, as well as in other such cases. However, some of them also came up with controversial suggestions like ‘castration’ of the accused.

2. The most controversial statement of the day came from Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, who suggested that ‘the rapists be lynched publically.‘ She also urged the government to come up with a definitive solution to prevent or deal with such cases.

3. AIADMK RS MP Vijila Satyananth, meanwhile, demanded that the rapists be hanged by December 31. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” remarked the MP.

4. Rajya Sabha chairman, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, suggested that if one is old enough to rape, he is also old enough to be punished for the same. Elaborating on the need of a political will, the Vice President, in his trademark style, said, “What is required is not a new bill. What is required is political will, administrative skill, change of mindset and then go for the kill of the social evil.”

5. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking for the government in Lok Sabha, remarked that the incident has shamed the entire country. He also said that the government was ready to make the kind of law that the entire House agrees to.

6. MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, meanwhile, stressed the government’s ‘zero-tolerance’ towards crime against women and children. He further said that the government will soon bring required amendments to the CrPC and the IPC.

7. Later in the day, backing Jaya Bachchan, TMC Lok Sabha MP Mimi Chakraborty said that ‘immediate punishment‘ is needed and that there is no need to take culprits to case and wait for years for justice to be delivered.

8. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, too, called for stringent punishment to prevent more such cases and further called on the society to ‘introspect from within.’

9. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, lashed out at the BJP, under whose rule, he said, women are not safe anymore in the country.

10. Protests against the incident continued in Hyderabad, Delhi and other cities in the country. On Monday, doctors in Patna and Congress workers in Chandigarh, too, protested against the incident.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has already ordered the establishment of a fast track court for a speedy trial in the case. The four accused are currently in judicial custody.

The doctor, meanwhile, has been named ‘Disha’ by social media, on the lines of Delhi’s ‘Nirbhaya.’