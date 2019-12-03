New Delhi: As the heinous act of rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana witnessed widespread protest across the country, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday continued her hunger strike at Jantar Mantar and demanded death penalty for the convicts within 6 months. However, after being opposed by Delhi Police, she was later shifted to Raj Ghat area to continue her hunger strike there.

“I am being told by Delhi police that I can no longer sit in Jantar Mantar, they are shifting me to Raj Ghat, and I am continuing my indefinite strike,” she said.

As she continued her hunger strike, hundreds of women later joined her in protest against the gangrape and murder of the veterinarian in Hyderabad and the brutal rape of a six-year-old girl in Rajasthan.

During the protest, Maliwal said that she has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction.

“My demand to PM is that we want capital punishment for the rapists of minor and major victims. The accused in the Hyderabad case must be hanged. Last year, I sat on protest and within 10 days, the government made a law that the rapists of minors will get capital punishment within six months, but this did not happen,” she wrote in the letter.

She demanded from PM Modi the implementation of strict law and swift punishment for the accused in the rape case.

Saying that there is a shortage of 66,000 police officers and 45 fast-track courts in Delhi, Maliwal said the government needs to enhance the infrastructure for a better implementation of the law.

The incident came to limelight when a 26-year-old doctor was on November 27 sexually assaulted and murdered by four men after her scooter broke down in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. All four have been arrested and are in judicial custody currently.