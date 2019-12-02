New Delhi: In the wake of the heinous act of the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP for the degradation of women’s security in the country and said women are not safe under the rule of the saffron party any more.

Condemning the brutal act in Telangana which has sent shockwaves across the country, Akhilesh said women in the country step out in fear while going to work or to attend a function.

“Women are not safe under the BJP rule. They step out in fear, whether they go to work or to attend a function. This is condemnable for any civilised society,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

The statement from the SP leader comes hours after his SP MP Jaya Bachchan in Lok Sabha said the accused should be handed over to the public and must be ‘lynched’. He had also demanded stringent punishment for those involved in the heinous crime.

“People now want the government to give a definite answer. Is justice given? No justice yet in Nirbhaya case. These type of people (the accused in rape ) need to be brought out in public and lynched”, the actress-turned-politician stated.

Backing Jaya’s statement in Lok Sabha, TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty on Monday also said that there is no need to take rapists to courts, rather immediate punishment should be given to them.

“I request to all the concerned ministers that please make a law so strong that a person thinks 100 times before let alone rape, but even before looking at a woman with ill intentions,” she said.

A week after the incident happened, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Raoon on Sunday ordered for setting up of a fast track court to make sure that speedy justice is done in the case.