Hyderabad: Making TikTok videos has landed more people in trouble. Now, two interns of a government hospital in Hyderabad have been removed after their videos, shot in the physiotherapy department, went viral.

Reports said that the interns were trainee technicians in the department where they recorded the video when there were no patients. Shyam Milton and Veena Kumari study at two different vocational colleges.

They managed to shoot four videos in the Gandhi Hospital. A report said that the resident medical officer in-charge has confirmed that the duo has been removed.

“Trainees usually spend six months at the hospital but these two have been sent back after three months with a letter to their department head in college, as part of disciplinary action after the videos came to the notice of the hospital authorities,” Dr Jayakrishna was quoted as saying by a portal.

Only last week, Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali’s grandson earned notoriety by making a TikTok video atop a police vehicle. In the video, his “co-actor” lip-synced to a film’s audio where he warned an “IG” (Inspector General of Police) to pull up his socks and not upset the “boss”, Ali’s grandson.

Ali refused to take his grandson’s action seriously and said he “was just seated on the vehicle”. He claimed they had gone to an event recently where a local made the video. “Some local guy made the video… we will look into it,” he had said to PTI. That video has not yet seen a public apology or action taken.

A couple of days ago, a woman police officer from Gujarat was suspended after a video of her dancing inside a police station went viral on social media.