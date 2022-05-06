New Delhi: A day after her husband’s brutal murder went viral on social media in a suspected case of honour killing in Hyderabad, a woman blamed her family and also the public for the incident. A 25-year-old man was killed in public view by his wife’s brother and another person allegedly over interfaith marriage. His wife, who was also present at the scene, tried to fight back his attackers but was overpowered by the accused. The man later bled to death on the road.Also Read - Caught on Camera: Hyderabad Man Murdered by Wife's Family After Inter-Faith Marriage

Struggling to fight back her tears, the victim’s wife recalled the conversations she had with her husband before he was killed. She said her husband had promised her that he would “live and die” with her when she warned him that there was threat to his life from her family. “From months before our wedding, I tried to convince him to get married to someone else as I did not want any threat to his life because of me. Later, when my family got to know about us, they had threatened to kill him when he was at work,” the woman was quoted as saying in a report by India Today.

The woman also blamed the public for not coming forward to rescue her husband even as she begged for help. She said the attack continued for 15-20 minutes and the onlookers just stood at the scene watching the crime as it unfolded while she constantly begged for help. She said, “Had the onlookers helped, my husband would have been alive today.”

“It’s not only about us, people should come to help whenever such a crime takes place anywhere in the world. The attack continued for 15-20 minutes, but nobody helped,” she said.

Hyderabad honour killing

The incident had sent shockwaves after the gory murder caught on camera went viral. The incident happened on Wednesday night at Saroornagar when the victim was travelling on a motorbike with his wife and was confronted by his attackers who came on a scooter, stopped the couple on the road and attacked the man in full public view with an iron rod before stabbing him with a knife, killing him on the spot, police said.

After stopping the couple, the duo pushed the man to the ground and beat him up indiscriminately with the rod and stabbed him to death and finally fled the place, police said. Police said one of the accused was opposed to his sister’s relationship with the victim, and had even warned her against it.

Both the accused were arrested on Thursday. A murder case under relevant Indian Penal Code sections and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 was registered. The case would be tried in a fast-track court, Deputy Commissioner of Police (LB Nagar Zone) Sunpreet Singh said.