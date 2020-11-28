New Delhi: GMR led Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport became India’s first airport to introduce ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) enabled smart baggage trolleys on Friday which is in line with Government of India’s flagship Digital India Programme. In a bid to make Hyderabad a Smart Airport City, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has deployed IoT for tracking and maintaining the availability of baggage trolleys for passengers in the real time across the airport. Also Read - How India is Planning to Handle Distribution of Temperature-sensitive COVID-19 Vaccine in Country | Know Here

Airport operator GHIAL said that it has installed LoRa (Long Range) IoT platform for the project of Airport Baggage Trolley. The IoT technology adapted for an entire fleet of 3,000 baggage trolleys will reduce the passenger waiting time substantially.

The technology will also ensure its availability in sufficient numbers in the real time. Trolley management and replenishment will be based on the requirement at various areas across the airport enhancing efficiency and passenger experience while making way for smooth operations as well.

As per International Air Transport Association (IATA), a global organization supporting aviation with global standards for airline safety, security, efficiency and sustainability, there should be at least 160 trolleys available for one million passengers at any airport.

This smart baggage trolley management will address challenges of trolley retrieval and replenishment by locating trolleys at the right time and at the right spot. It also helps tackle theft of trolleys and empowers the airport to meet passenger requirements on a real time basis.

The Smart Trolley Management system has the capability to plan baggage trolleys according to the predictive analyses of estimated departure and arrival passenger loads.

It prepares the operations team with proactive planning with real-time dashboards/information on the availability of baggage trolleys in different airport areas, ensuring its availability for the passengers at the right place and right time. It gives ease of accessing data as it is compatible on mobile, desktop and laptop making it user friendly.

With an inbuilt alert mechanism, in case of any trolleys carried out of a “no airport zone” area, it generates an alert message tipping off the location for necessary action which can then be taken to retrieve.

“After the successful marquee projects like domestic and international E-boarding and Face Recognition trials, we are revolutionizing the way baggage trolleys are managed with the adoption of IoT as a smart and intelligent solution to help enhance passenger experience and also enable smooth operations and inventory management. Smart Baggage Trolleys is one of the many initiatives as part of our digital excellence transformation and journey,” said S.G.K. Kishore, ED-South and Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports.

(With IANS inputs)