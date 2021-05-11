Hyderabad: Within minutes of the Telangana government announcing a 10-day lockdown from Wednesday in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, hundreds of people queued up at liquor shops in Hyderabad. The Telangana government decided to impose a 10-day complete lockdown in the state to check the spread of Covid-19 cases. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Telangana From Tomorrow: What’s Open, What’s Not | Complete List of Restrictions Here

Huge crowds gathered at liquor outlets in several parts of the city and its outskirts, throwing to wind all the Covid precautions like wearing masks and social distancing. Also Read - 10-Day Lockdown Imposed In Telangana From May 12, Restrictions Relaxed From 6-10 AM

There was hardly any wine shop without a mad rush of tipplers frantically looking to stock liquor for the lockdown period. There are more than 2,000 liquor outlets in Hyderabad and 32 districts in the state. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Guidelines Revised, Movement of Private Vehicles STRICTLY Prohibited | List of New Curbs Here

Heavy rush at wine shops in Hyderabad Bhoiguda Main Road #Hyderabad #lockdowntelangana pic.twitter.com/n0xv0iaPkT — Budham Saranam Gachami (@JrNtrBalaji1) May 11, 2021

As soon as the word spread on various social media platforms that the state Cabinet decided to impose the lockdown from May 12 (Wednesday), people started thronging liquor shops in “panic buying”.

Though the brief statement from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated that there would be relaxation for all activities from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, tipplers were not sure if the relaxation would also cover liquor and hence began to swarm the shops before they run out of stocks.

Shopkeepers had a tough time controlling the crowds. Their appeals for maintaining a queue with social distancing fell on deaf ears as the customers jostled with each other to grab their bottle.

A trader said the madness by the tipplers could be because of their experience during the lockdown last year. Similar scenes were witnessed in the first week of May last year when liquor shops had reopened after a gap of 43 days.

The government’s decision to hike the liquor prices by 16 per cent had also failed to dampen the spirits of the people.

From tomorrow, all southern states, except Andhra, would come under lockdown. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala have already imposed a total shutdown to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

With IANS inputs