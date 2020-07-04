Hyderabad Lockdown Extension: The Telangana government is mulling over whether to impose a fresh lockdown in Hyderabad or not — in the view of the rising number of cases in the city. Several daily wagers have returned to the city who will be rendered jobless again if there is an announcement of a fresh lockdown now. Additionally, there will be a huge revenue loss. Also Read - Top 6 Historic Monuments to Visit in India

A decision in this regard is pending. Meanwhile, Charminar and Golconda Fort will be thrown open for visitors from July 6, in tune with the decision of the Centre to open all ASI monuments, including the Taj Mahal, from July 6.

Here is how Golconda and Charminar will ensure safety

1. Not more than 2,000 visitors would be allowed at the centrally protected monuments every day.

2. The entry tickets for visitors will be sold online. There will be no physical sale of the tickets. Tourists can book the ticket on the ASI website.

3. Officials said they would ensure strict adherence to safety protocols issued for all the centrally protected monuments and visitors.

4. Wearing face mask will be mandatory for visitors. They will also have to maintain social distancing.

5. Entrance to the monuments will have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal scanning provisions. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed.

6. No group photography will be allowed within the premises.

7. Officials said eatables would not be allowed.

8. Only digital payment is allowed at the parking and cafeteria. The cafeteria and kiosk inside the monument shall only serve bottled water on digital payment.