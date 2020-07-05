Hyderabad Lockdown News: A day after Union minister G Kishan Reddy blamed the TRS government for the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana, #WhereisKCR started trending on Twitter on Sunday. Amid the mounting COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday asserted that the Centre has been extending all necessary support to Telangana to check the virus spread and blamed the TRS government for leaving the capital city in the lurch. Also Read - Telangana TS EAMCET 2020 Postponed Including TS Polycet, PG ECET Exams After High Court Rap

“We never know when Hyderabad city will explode (in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases)….the central teams visited the city and tried to give suggestions to the state machinery. But the state government tried to ignore them. On top of that they (TRS government) tried to blame the Central government,” he said. Also Read - Monkey Hanged to Death in Telangana's Khammam, Horrific Video Sparks Social Media Uproar; Netizens Say 'Humans Are the Most Dangerous'

With lesser cases than Hyderabad& a positivity rate of 6pc,Benguluru goes into a 33hr lockdown. They have containment zones, division wise Covid data(which we don’t!). Where is #Hyderabad headed?What is the strategy?Time for CM to address media & give us confidence. #WhereIsKCR? pic.twitter.com/h8WHRaOf81 — Revathi (@revathitweets) July 5, 2020

This is how responsible my MLAs & Ministers are Violate COVID Norms

Forget Social Distancing

Join Private Hospitals if tested +ve

Preach people to take care of themselves

Explain how Hot Water, Tulasi Water Saved them#ImposeHealthEmergencyInTelangana#WhereIsKCR pic.twitter.com/LDa1dE9Z6d — Tyler Durden (@TylerDurden_) July 5, 2020

“I am questioning the state government why there are more deaths in Hyderabad in terms of percentage. Seventy-one per cent of the people tested coronavirus positive when they were examined ina private lab. We can understand how grim the situation is. The people of Hyderabad were left in the lurch,” the Minister of state for home said.

“Whatever they (Telangana government) asked, the centre did favours to Telangana. The situation is not improving as the Telangana government is taking unilateral decisions, instructions from the MIM party (Majlis),” Reddy alleged.

Telangana continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with as many as 1,850 new cases and five deaths being reported, taking the infection count in the state to 22,312 and toll to 288.

Out of the 1,850 fresh cases, 1,572 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, with 92 cases.

More than 6,000 COVID-19 patients are presently being treated in home isolation in Telangana and the state government is ramping up testing and the facilities to deal with the pandemic, a senior health official said on Saturday.

“After Delhi, the highest number of positive cases in home isolation are in Telangana. While 12,000 cases have been kept in home isolation for the last one month, at present 6,552 cases are in home isolation,” state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said.