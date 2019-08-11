Hyderabad: In a chilling incident, a man beheaded his wife on road and then went to police to surrender, in Vijayawada’s Satyaranayana Puram area, ANI reported on Sunday.

The man ignored the howls of passers-by who saw him walking with the head of the deceased. He went to a nearby canal and threw the head there and left the body abandoned on the road.

In a similar case earlier in Karnataka, one Azeez Saddam cut off his wife’s head after suspecting her of having an illicit affair. He surrendered at the Srinivasapur police station. The incident was reported from Chikkaballapur district.

In another such case, a man, identified as Satish, beheaded his wife after suspecting her of having an illicit relationship. Later, he reached the Ajjampura police station in Chickamagalur district with the severed head to surrender. The incident dates back to September 11, 2018.