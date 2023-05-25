Home

The woman, identified as 55-year-old Yerram Anuradha Reddy, was in a relationship with the accused, B. Chandra Mohan and was a tenant in his building in Chaitanyapuri Colony in Hyderabad's Dilsukhnagar area.

Hyderabad: A murder case similar to Shraddha Walker’s case, a Hyderabad man has been arrested for killing his live-in partner and scattering her dismembered body parts across multiple locations. The The accused had also preserved the legs and hands of the victim in a refrigerator in his house and was spraying disinfectants and perfumes to avoid foul smell in the vicinity.

The woman, identified as 55-year-old Yerram Anuradha Reddy, was in a relationship with the accused, B. Chandra Mohan and was a tenant in his building in Chaitanyapuri Colony in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar area, various media reports said.

The incident came to light after a severed head of a woman was found near the Musi River in Hyderabad on May 17. “On May 17, we received a complaint from a GHMC worker informing that at a garbage dumping place opposite Afzal Nagar Community Hall, near Musi river, beside Theegalguda road he found one head of an unidentified woman in a black cover,” DCP South East zone CH Rupesh told ANI.

Here’s how the police solved the case

After the body of the woman was found. The police formed a total of eight teams to investigate the matter. They have also analysed the CCTV around the area to scan the accused. After investigating the matter over a week, the police held the accused.

“After interrogating of the accused, the deceased has been identified as Y Anuradha Reddy aged 55 years. The accused was having a relationship with the deceased. Out of their relationship, the accused accommodated the deceased in one of the parts of his house on the ground floor,” The DCP said.

The woman was allegedly involved in lending money to the needy on interest since 2018.

The accused, according to the police took a huge amount nearly Rs. 7 lakhs from the deceased but did not return the amount in spite of repeated requests by the deceased and this was happening since 2018.

The deceased was pressurizing the accused for the money, due to which the accused felt disgusted with the attitude of the deceased and hatched a plan to get rid of the deceased.

Police said that the accused killed the woman on May 12 in a pre-planned event.

As per the plan, on May 12, in the afternoon the accused picked up a quarrel with the deceased on the issue of paying her amount and attacked her with a knife and inflicted stab injuries over her chest and stomach, as a result of which she died on the spot.

Police further mentioned the accused purchased two stone-cutting machines (small) in order to dispose of the body.

“After that, the accused purchased two stone cutting machines (small) in order to dispose of the body and beheaded the head from the trunk and kept it in a black polythene cover. He then separated the legs, and hands from the trunk by cutting with a stone cutting machine and preserved the legs and hands in the fridge while the trunk was kept in a suitcase for disposal,” he said.

On May 15, the accused brought the beheaded head of the deceased, dumped it in the dumping place and went away.

After that, the accused brought Phenyl, Dettol, Perfume Agarbatti, Karpuram and perfume spray bottles and regularly applied them over the body parts of the deceased in order to avoid spreading of bad smell in the vicinity.

After that, the accused took the cell phone of the deceased and sent messages to her known persons in order to make them believe that she is alive and staying somewhere.

Shraddha Walker case

In a similar incident in Delhi, the deceased Shraddha Walkar was murdered by the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala and was later chopped into 35 pieces.

Aftab, during his interrogation, accused told the police that after killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, he had first disposed of those parts which could stink quickly.

