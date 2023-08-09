Home

Hyderabad Man Falls To Death While Trying To Hide From Girlfriend’s Father During Pizza Date On Terrace

The incident took place in Hyderabad's Borabanda area when the man tried to hide from his girlfriend's father on the terrace and slipped and fell on the ground.

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man died after he allegedly fell from the terrace of a building while he was on a date with his girlfriend in Hyderabad’s Borabanda area. The incident took place when the man tried to hide from his girlfriend’s father on the terrace and slipped and fell on the ground.

According to police, Mohammed Shoaib had gone to the girlfriend’s house to meet her. While they were meeting on the terrace, they heard footsteps of a person.

Fearing that the girl’s father was coming to the terrace, Shoaib tried to hide in one corner. He was holding some cables passing by. However, he slipped and fell from the terrace. Shoaib had recently developed a friendship with the girl. He went to deliver her pizza at her home.

The youth was shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where he succumbed around 5.30 am. Borabanda police were investigating if Shoaib fell down accidentally or jumped off the building.

