Hyderabad: A man was on Tuesday awarded a life term by a Hyderabad court for repeatedly raping his teenage daughter.

The 42-year-old man was found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

The man has been sentenced to two-years rigorous imprisonment while a fine of Rs 3,000 has also been imposed.

The sentences would run concurrently.

As per the prosecution, on November 2016, the girl had brought the matter to the notice of her teacher, who in turn called the girl’s mother to inform her about her daughter’s predicament.

It was found out that the father was raping the minor since 2011 during her mother’s absence.

Acting on the complaint, the mother filed a complaint with Hyderabad police. The man was arrested.