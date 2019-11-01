Hyderabad: Despite the Supreme Court striking down Triple Talaq as illegal and unconstitutional, several cases are still being reported in India. On Thursday, Rukhsana Begum, a resident of Hyderabad claimed that her husband gave her triple talaq, allegedly for having ‘misaligned’ teeth. She further alleged that her husband Mustafa and in-laws harassed her and demanded a dowry.

Narrating her ordeal to news agency ANI, she said, “At the time of our marriage Mustafa and his family had demanded so many things and my family fulfilled their demands. After our marriage, my husband and in-laws started harassing me, asking me to bring more gold and money from my home. Mustafa even took a bike from my brother.”

Hyderabad: A woman, Rukhsana Begum, given triple talaq by husband Mustafa, allegedly for having misaligned teeth; says, "He abused me for months. One day, he uttered 'talaq' thrice & left. When I called him, he said there was no relation between us. I want justice". #Telangana pic.twitter.com/dpizPXO8hM — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019

Begum said that Mustafa used to torture her regularly and said that he didn’t like her because of the crooked teeth. She also alleged that her in-laws locked her inside for 10-15 days.

Rukhsana Begum and Mustafa had gotten married on June 27, 2019.

The police on October 31 registered a case against Mustafa under section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Dowry Act, and Triple Talaq Act. Further investigation is underway.

Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, divorcing through instant triple talaq will be illegal, void and would attract a jail term of three years for the husband.