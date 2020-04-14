Hyderabad: At a time when the nation is under lockdown, alcohol lovers in India are having a hard time to deal with the closure of liquor shops. However, it has also given the opportunity to fraudsters and scammers to lure people and take advantage of their weaknesses. Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown: Will Alcohol be Available in Stores After April 20? Know Here

In an incident which underlines the same, an accountant at a private firm in Hyderabad lost Rs 92,000 to online fraudsters while trying to buy liquor after they lured him to make payment on the promise of delivering it to his home during the lockdown. Also Read - Consuming Too Much Alcohol During Lockdown? It Can Weaken Your Immune System

The trap was laid through a Facebook post, which the man thought to be genuine following which he called up the contact number mentioned on the post and spoke to the person who promised to deliver liquor bottles at his door step.

As per the police, the man ordered one bottle of liquor and was told it would cost Rs 1.600 and that he should make the payment with a debit card.

“The victim on directions of the fraudster scanned the QR code he sent to him for payment of money. Initially he paid Rs. 1,600 and later after the conman said only liquor bottles of higher price are available and asked him to scan the QR code again. Once done, the victim found Rs. 92,000 deducted from his account,” Cyber Crime police told Telangana Today.

The accountant later filed a complaint with cyber police after which a case was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and IT Act.

All liquor shops and bars in the state remain closed during the lockdown period.