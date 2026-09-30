Hyderabad meat shops, slaughterhouses to remain SHUT on Gandhi Jayanti, October2: What residents need to know

Hyderabad residents will not be able to buy meat from retail outlets on October 2 as the GHMC has ordered the closure of meat and beef shops and slaughterhouses across its limits.

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Meat shops and slaughterhouses across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits will remain closed on October 2, 2026, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. The GHMC has ordered the closure of cattle, sheep and goat slaughterhouses, along with retail meat and beef shops across the civic body’s jurisdiction.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan issued the directive on Wednesday under Section 533(b) of the GHMC Act, 1955. The order follows a resolution passed by the GHMC Standing Committee.

The commissioner has also sought the cooperation of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to ensure that the closure order is followed across the city.

What will remain closed?

The GHMC order covers:

Cattle slaughterhouses

Sheep and goat slaughterhouses

Retail meat shops

Retail beef shops

The restriction will apply within the GHMC limits on October 2.

Municipal authorities have issued similar closure orders around Gandhi Jayanti in previous years as well. In 2025, the GHMC had also directed cattle, sheep and goat slaughterhouses and retail meat and beef shops to remain closed on October 2.

Why are meat shops being closed?

October 2 is observed as Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The date is also listed as a public holiday in Telangana’s 2026 calendar. This year, October 2 falls on a Friday.

The GHMC has asked concerned officials to work with municipal staff to enforce the order.

Residents planning to buy meat or beef in Hyderabad should therefore keep the one-day closure in mind and make arrangements before October 2.

The order is limited to the areas falling under the GHMC jurisdiction.