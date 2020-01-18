New Delhi: People living in Hyderabad had a harrowing time on Saturday as metro services on red line were briefly disrupted due to a technical snag.

Issuing a statement, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy informed that a train travelling from LB Nagar to Miyapur developed a technical problem at Panjagutta at 12.02 pm.

“Passengers were deboarded at Panjagutta and the failed train was coupled with the following train and was pushed into the nearby pocket track which is in between Panjagutta & Irrum Manzil” , the statement read.

Furthermore, the statement read,“Considering the crowd at Ameerpet (towards Miyapur), an extra train was introduced from Ameerpet & the crowd was cleared. Train operations are normal after 12.20 pm, as per the Control Centre information of L&T.”