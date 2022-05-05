Hyderabad: The first-class ticket fares of Hyderabad’s popular Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) have been reduced up to 50 per cent from Thursday (May 5). The decision was taken by the Ministry of Railways to rationalize the basic fares of first-class in the suburban train services with effect from May 5. Accordingly, the first-class base fares for single journeys for the passengers travelling in the MMTS trains over suburban sections of Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions have been reduced.Also Read - Telangana Horror: Pregnant Woman Thrashed, Forced to Drink Toilet Cleaner by Husband, Dies

The South Central Railways has been progressively increasing the number of MMTS services for benefit of sub-urban passengers, since the resumption of services after the Covid imposed lockdown, the SCR said in a press release.

Check List of Distance-wise Reduced Fares in first-class in MMTS:

For 1-5 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is Rs 25

For 6-10 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is also Rs 25

For 11-15 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is Rs 35

For 16-20 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is Rs 55

For 21-25 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is Rs 55

For 26-30 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is Rs 85

For 31-35 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is Rs 85

For 36-40 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is Rs 90

For 41-45 km, the reduced single journey fare in first class is Rs 90

At present, 86 services are being operated across a stretch of 50 km spread over the sections of Falaknuma-Secunderabad-Hyderabad-Begumpet-Lingampalli-Telapur-Ramchandrapuram covering 29 Railway stations.

The services have been planned to cater to the travel needs of passengers duly taking into account the peak hour traffic across different stations of the MMTS section, claimed the zonal railway. Reduction of the fare will further benefit passengers by making available a fast and cheap transport means for the sub-urban passengers, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), SCR said while appealing to the passenger to avail of this benefit.