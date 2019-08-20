New Delhi: The Hyderabad Police has prohibited the bursting of firecrackers at public places on Ganesh Chaturthi from 6 AM on September 2 to September 12, according to news agency ANI on Tuesday. “Bursting of fireworks on public roads and public places is strictly prohibited from 6 AM on 2 September 2019 to 12 September 2019,” noted Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad Anjani Kumar.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao had shared a tweet by the Amdavad Municipal Corporation commissioner Vijay Nehra on how the residents of the region stopped immersing the idols of goddess Dashama in order to keep the Sabarmati River clean. Rama Rao further requested the people of Hyderabad to be inspired by the idea and stop immersing idols in lake during the Ganesh Utsav to prevent water pollution.

Something amazing is happening in #Ahmedabad today. Ordinary citizens have decided to keep #Sabarmati river clean. Instead of immersing Dashama idols in the river, they have respectfully left them on the banks!! Thousands and Thousands of them. Unbelievable change 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t5f0yh9ywr — Vijay Nehra (@vnehra) August 11, 2019

Meanwhile, inspired by a village in Telangana’s Siddipet district, four villages have decided to set up just one pandal each during the Ganesh Chathurthi this year as a measure to protect the environment. Aiming to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, the villages had passed a resolution on Monday to ensure that the villagers do not contaminate water by immersing Ganesh idol.

Last month, a BJP MLA from Telangana’s Goshamahal constituency T Raja Singh unveiled an eco-friendly Ganapati made of cow dung. Speaking to the reporters, Raja Singh said that if the Ganesh idols are made from cow dung then it will be beneficial to the environment of Vinayak Sagar which is getting polluted every year due to chemicals from idol immersion.