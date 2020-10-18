New Delhi: The death toll due to rains and floods in Hyderabad has reached 50. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains at isolated places till October 21. Also Read - Hyderabad Rains: Overnight Downpour Devastates City; Flood-hit Families to Get Relief Ration Kits at Doorstep

Three people died following a fresh spell of rains on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The rains also led to flooding in parts of Hyderabad, just days after the city witnessed one of the worst deluges in recent times following unprecedented downpour in over a century.

A total of 37,409 families were affected in various localities that were inundated in the city due to the recent floods and ration kits and blankets were being distributed among them, a release from GHMC said.

The Disaster Response Force personnel, staff of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and police swung into action since Saturday night itself, evacuating the marooned.

Basements of several residential apartment complexes were flooded by the rain waters and people were seen walking in knee-deep water in some areas.

A video showed auto-rickshaws getting washed away in a flooded street.

At least three people including two children died in rain-related incidents reported from different parts of the city over the past 24 hours here, police and civic officials said.

A five-year-old girl died early Sunday in a wall collapse while a four-year-old boy died after falling in a pit at a construction site which was filled with rain water and a middle-aged man was electrocuted on Saturday evening, they said even as the Met office forecast more rains till October 21.

(With agency inputs)