New Delhi: Days after heavy rainfall devastated Hyderabad, killing at least 50 people, several areas in the metropolis received heavy showers on Saturday evening, triggering traffic snarls and water-logging.

According to official data (from 8.30 AM to 10 pm on Saturday), Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 157.3 mm of rainfall, followed by 153 mm of rain at Bandlaguda near Uppal in the city. Several other areas in the city also witnessed downpour.

Saturday's rain damaged Falaknuma bridge in the city which leads to Mehboobnagar, forcing officials to shut that road.

ALERT : Innundation of low lying colonies Hafiz baba nagar, Phoolbagh, Omar Colony, Indra Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Rajiv Nagar. Please cooperate with Police in evacuation exercise. ACP Santoshnagar, ACP Falaknuma, Insp Chandrayangutta, Insp Madannapet, Insp Chatrinaka are present pic.twitter.com/xwErATGdMk — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) October 17, 2020

Panic gripped among public after the collapse of the Gurram Cheruvu aka Balapur lake bund. This resulted in the inundation of many residential areas like Hafiz Baba Nagar, Omer Colony Nabeel Colony, and other adjoining areas.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were continuously working on the field clearing water stagnations and inundations and all possible measures were being initiated in view of the rainfall, Vishwajit Kampati, Director, Vigilance and Disaster Management of GHMC, said in a tweet.

Officials advised people to stay at home as the rain has flooded many parts of the city. In case of danger, people have been advised to call 100.

Meanwhile, the Met department forecast thundershowers at most places in Telangana over the next four days, accompanied by lightning.

Speaking to reporters, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao had said that flood-hit families will be identified and given ration kits at their doorstep. According to a government release, each kit, costing Rs 2,800, will contain one month’s ration items and three blankets.