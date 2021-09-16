Hyderabad: The accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Telangana’s Hyderabad was found dead on railway tracks on Thursday morning. The accused, Pallakonda Raju’s death was confirmed by Telangana Police DGP on Twitter. The police chief also shared images of the man’s body who was found dead on the railway tracks near Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district. The body was reportedly identified with the tattoo ‘Mounika’ on his both hands.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Eight-Year-Old Raped By Teenaged Boy in Basti; FIR Registered

The DGP tweeted, "The accused of "Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation. Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body."

Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body. pic.twitter.com/qCPLG9dCCE — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) September 16, 2021

As per reports, the accused likely committed suicide as police launched a massive search operation to nab him, following public outrage over the horrific incident in Singareni Colony in the Saidabad area. The child went missing on September 9 from her house. Her body was later found in the house of her neighbour Raju.

Several teams comprising hundreds of policemen were engaged in search operations in the limits of three police commissionerates – Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda. A day after announcing Rs 10 lakh reward for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Pallakonda Raju, police released wanted posters with his pictures. Police personnel were also seen pasting posters on walls, buses, and auto-rickshaws. Some were explaining to citizens how the accused looks.His death was reported just two days after Telangana Minister Malla Reddy had said the accused “will be killed in an encounter”.

Earlier yesterday, Telangana Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Satyavathi Rathod met the parents of the six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered by Raju and offered them a cheque for Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia, an official release said. The ministers also assured support and help from the state government and stringent action against the culprit as per law and justice rendered as expeditiously possible, it said.

Home Minister Ali on Wednesday asked police officials to take steps to apprehend the accused in the case as soon as possible and take further measures as per law, even as the opposition Congress, BJP and others stepped up attacks on the TRS government over the incident.