New Delhi: ‘Law has done its duty’, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, while addressing media about the encounter in which four men, who were accused of raping and murdering a Hyderabad veterinary were killed. Notably, the Cyberabad police, in the wee hours of Friday, shot dead all the four accused in an alleged ‘encounter’.

On December 4 and 5, we interrogated the accused after taking the accused into police custody. Today, the police brought them to the crime spot as part of investigation. The accused then attacked the police with stones, sticks and then snatched the weapons from us and they started firing on police.”, Sajjanar apprised the media persons.

Narrating the further details, Sajjanar said that the police warned the rapists and asked them to surrender but they did not pay heed. “When they refused to stop, we opened fire and they were killed in the encounter. The body of accused have been shifted to local govt hospital for post-mortem examination”, the top cop stated.

Speaking about the encounter, which has evoked mixed reactions, the police commissioner said,”The encounter took place between 5:45 AM to 6:15 AM today. There were about 10 police with the accused. During encounter, two police men have been injured and they have been shifted to the local hospital.”

The police officials have also seized two weapons from the accused. “We suspect that the accused were also involved in many other cases in Karnataka, investigation is on”, said Sajjanar.

About the encounter

Nearly, a week after the brutal gang rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad, police shot dead all the four accused in an alleged ‘encounter’ near Shadnagar town. The accused were killed when they allegedly snatched weapons from the police and tried to escape from Chatanpally near Shadnagar, about 50 kms from Hyderabad.

The four accused killed in the encounter were identified as lorry drivers Mohammed Arif (26) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), and lorry cleaners Jollu Shiva (20) and Jollu Naveen (20). All hailed from the Narayanpet district of Telangana.