New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman in Hyderabad approached the Panjagutta Police Station with a complaint alleging that she has been sexually assaulted by as many as 139 people over the past several years at different places.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that three months after her marriage in June 2009, her sexual harassment and physical assault at the hands of her in-laws began which went on for nine months. Following which, she got divorced in December 2010.

Later she went for further studies but then also she was "threatened, sexually abused and exploited by more people over the past several years".

Hyderabad: FIR registered against 139 persons under relevant IPC sections & provisions of SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act, at Panjagutta Police Station, on a 25-yr-old woman's complaint of 'sexual harassment & physical assault' by her in-laws & others over past several years. — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Acting upon her complaint, police have filed a case under IPC sections and relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. “Following the complaint, we have registered a case and are further investigating,” a police official attached to Punjagutta police station said.