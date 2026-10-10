Hyderabad shocker: 35-year-old woman stabbed to death at shop, relationship fallout with ex-employee suspected

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a wholesale cloth store in Hyderabad's Azampura area by a former employee on Saturday night.

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Hyderabad shocker: 35-year-old woman stabbed to death at shop, relationship fallout with ex-employee suspected | Image: AI

Key Highlights

Tahera Bhanu was stabbed to death at Manha Wholesale Cloth Store in Azampura on Saturday night.

Former employee Mohd Ibrahim was nabbed by police hours after the attack.

Preliminary findings suggest a fallout in their long term relationship as the motive.

Ibrahim is married and is a father of two children.

Authorities are investigating exact circumstances surrounding the murder

Hyderabad Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced in Telangana where a 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a wholesale cloth shop in Hyderabad. The incident took place in the Azampura area on Saturday night, triggering panic among local residents. Investigators are suspecting that a fallout in a relationship with a former employee may have led to the killing. The Manha Wholesale Cloth Store, where the murder took place, is located beside Sahifa Masjid. The victim was identified as Tahera Bhanu.

What Exactly Happened?

The incident took place on Saturday night at around 9.40 pm at Manha Wholesale Cloth Store. Tahera Bhanu was working when Mohd Ibrahim entered the shop and started attacking the victim with a sharp knife. Tahera, a resident of Chanchalguda, was rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors declared her dead. Police nabbed Ibrahim hours after the incident and he is currently in custody.

Relationship Fallout Suspected

According to preliminary investigation and Ibrahim’ confession, he and Bhanu had been in a relationship for several years. He got upset after she began distancing herself in recent days. Investigators suspected that the fallout in the relationship triggered the accused, who then killed the victim.

However, the motive is yet to be conclusively established. Authorities are still investigating the exact events that led to the murder.

Graphical Representation

Extramarital Affair?

As per reports, Ibrahim, a resident of Moin Bagh, is married to another woman and has two children. He was shifted to Malakpet police station as a precautionary measure to ensure his safety.

Police Lodged FIR

Currently, investigators are probing the circumstances surrounding the brutal murder, which has shocked the city. The nature of the accused and the victim is also under investigation.

Police suspect a relationship fallout based on early details which will be verified as the inquiry continues.

Further investigation is underway.