Hyderabad shocker: 35-year-old woman stabbed to death at shop, relationship fallout with ex-employee suspected

Hyderabad Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced in Telangana where a 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a wholesale cloth shop in Hyderabad. The incident took place in the Azampura area on Saturday night, triggering panic among local residents. Investigators are suspecting that a fallout in a relationship with a former employee may have led to the killing. The Manha Wholesale Cloth Store, where the murder took place, is located beside Sahifa Masjid. The victim was identified as Tahera Bhanu.
The incident took place on Saturday night at around 9.40 pm at Manha Wholesale Cloth Store. Tahera Bhanu was working when Mohd Ibrahim entered the shop and started attacking the victim with a sharp knife. Tahera, a resident of Chanchalguda, was rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors declared her dead. Police nabbed Ibrahim hours after the incident and he is currently in custody.
According to preliminary investigation and Ibrahim’ confession, he and Bhanu had been in a relationship for several years. He got upset after she began distancing herself in recent days. Investigators suspected that the fallout in the relationship triggered the accused, who then killed the victim.
However, the motive is yet to be conclusively established. Authorities are still investigating the exact events that led to the murder.
As per reports, Ibrahim, a resident of Moin Bagh, is married to another woman and has two children. He was shifted to Malakpet police station as a precautionary measure to ensure his safety.
Currently, investigators are probing the circumstances surrounding the brutal murder, which has shocked the city. The nature of the accused and the victim is also under investigation.
Police suspect a relationship fallout based on early details which will be verified as the inquiry continues.
Further investigation is underway.
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