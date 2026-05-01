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Hyderabad Shocker: 36-year-old software engineer dies by suicide, due to wifes multiple affairs, write last note…

Hyderabad Shocker: 36-year-old software engineer dies by suicide, due to wife’s ‘multiple affairs’, write last note…

A 36-year-old software engineer died by suicide in Hyderabad by jumping into a lake. He left behind a suicide note in which he accused his wife of having multiple affairs.

Hyderabad Shocker: 36-year-old software engineer dies by suicide, due to wife’s ‘multiple affairs’, write last note… | Image: X

Hyderabad Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Telangana where a 36-year-old software engineer committed suicide by jumping into a lake in Hyderabad. He left behind a 19-page note which revealed his mental state. In his last note, the techie accused his wife of indulging in multiple extramarital affairs. The victim jumped into Hussain Sagar Lake, a major heart-shaped, artificial lake located in Hyderabad.

What Exactly Happened?

As per the preliminary investigation, victim, identified as 36-year-old Seetharam, wrote in his suicide letter that he was committing suicide due to marital discord. He accused his wife Renuka of having multiple extramarital affairs. According to the suicide letter, Renuka has had affairs with three men. Seetharam, in his suicide letter, claimed that his wife has been involved with three men over the past 18 months.

Lover Recorded MMS

According to the victim, one of the men recorded a mobile video of his private moment with his wife, and the video clip was later circulated on Instagram by a man, identified as Ramana. The 36-year-old wrote in the suicide note that he became aware of his wife’s alleged affairs after watching the clip on Instagram. According to the victim, the clip broke his heart, causing severe emotional distress.

Victim Alleges Repeated Visits By One Man, Expresses Betrayal In Suicide Note

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In the suicide note, the victim claimed that one of the men had visited his home frequently when he was not present. He expressed that he felt betrayed and heartbroken, saying that he cared for his wife.

Police Registered Case

Police have lodged a case and initiated a thorough probe. According to officials, the authenticity of the suicide note will be verified as the allegations, which the victim levelled against his wife, are very serious.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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