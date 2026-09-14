Hyderabad SHOCKER: Class 11 student drugged, abducted and sexually assaulted by 9 people at multiple locations; all booked under POSCO

According to the preliminary investigation, the girl had previously come in contact with some of the accused through social media and people known to her.

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Hyderabad SHOCKER: Class 11 student drugged, abducted and sexually assaulted by 9 people at multiple locations; all booked under POSCO (photo credit, AI/representational)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly drugged, abducted and sexually assaulted by nine people over three days in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district, near Hyderabad. The Class 11 student was allegedly assaulted at different locations, including inside a car, during a train journey and at a hotel, according to the police.

All nine accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have also arrested the accused in connection with the case.

According to the preliminary investigation, the girl had previously come in contact with some of the accused through social media and people known to her. Police said that on September 9, the girl’s father questioned her over her behaviour. Following the argument, she left home and reached Bollarum Railway Station.

There, she allegedly met a man who contacted another person. The two allegedly gave her intoxicating substances and sexually assaulted her. She was later taken to a hotel room in Dulapally, where several accused allegedly assaulted her. Police said one of the accused later took the girl to his house in Bollarum and kept her there.

Victim escapes and reaches railway station

The girl reportedly managed to escape the following day and returned to Bollarum Railway Station.

Police said two of the accused found her there and allegedly forced her to consume intoxicating substances before taking her to Medchal Railway Station.

From there, they travelled towards Malkajgiri. During the journey, the girl was allegedly assaulted again.

After reaching Malkajgiri, the group reportedly took an autorickshaw. The girl managed to escape during the journey and returned home. With the help of her family, she later approached the Alwal Police Station and reported the alleged offences.

OYO manager, owner also arrested

Following her complaint, police registered a case under the POCSO Act and relevant provisions of the BNS.

Police have also arrested the manager and owner of the hotel where the minor was allegedly taken. They have been accused of allowing a minor to stay at the property and providing a room without carrying out proper verification.

An investigation is underway, and police are examining the circumstances surrounding the girl’s movement between different locations during the three-day period.