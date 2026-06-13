Hyderabad SHOCKER: Techie jumps from 6th floor with 6-month-old infant; what happens next will horrify you

A Hyderabad-based software engineer jumped from the sixth floor of a residential building in Miyapur area along with her six-month-old baby. Here's what happens next

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A 37-year-old woman jumped out of her apartment with her six-month-old baby. Representational image

A 37-year-old engineer died after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of an apartment building in Hyderabad’s Miyapur while carrying her six-month-old infant in her arms. What caught everyone’s attention was that while the woman died on the spot, the baby survived the fall miraculously with little to no injures.

The woman, identified as Isha Sahu, allegedly jumped from a residential building while holding her child. During the fall, the infant is believed to have slipped from her grip and survived, suffering only minor injuries. According to police sources, Sahu was suffering from severe insomnia, anxiety and symptoms of post-partum depression for several months. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, eight-year-old Vidi and six-month-old Vani.

Police said the infant narrowly avoided a fatal fall after landing on a protective fence before hitting the ground. Locals immediately rushed the child to a nearby hospital, where treatment is underway. Doctors have confirmed that the baby is now out of danger.

What did preliminary investigation reveal?

According to preliminary information from police sources, the techie had been suffering from sleep-related issues, including insomnia, for the past several months. Police suspect that continued difficulties with sleep may have played a role in causing mental strain, while noting that the case is still being probed.

According to reports, other family members were inside the apartment at the time. The incident was reported at 3:45 pm on Friday. The couple had been married for 11 years. Isha and her husband were both employed in the private sector and were living in the apartment complex with their family. The incident has left relatives, neighbours and residents of the area in shock.

The police have registered a case and initiated a probe to determine the events leading up to the incident. Police said they are probing every possible angle and speaking to family members and others associated with the case.

Police have requested that no assumptions be made and that unverified information not be circulated until the inquiry is over and findings are established. Further investigations are underway.

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