Hyderabad: More than a year after a man went missing, his skeletal remains were found in a shop owned by a man who allegedly murdered him over extramarital affair. The shocking incident came to light on Wednesday in Borabanda area of Hyderabad when the furniture store located in a cellar was broken open by management committee of a local temple as the shopkeeper had not paid rent for a year.

Palash Paul, who was running the store since 2017 in the property owned by the temple committee, had kept the shop closed since January last year.

When the temple committee members broke open the store to reoccupy the property, foul smell emanated from a wooden box. They were shocked to find highly decomposed body in it. They immediately alerted police.

On a complaint by temple committee chairman Yadaiah, a case of murder was registered at SR Nagar police station. Inspector K. Saidulu said they arrested Paul and began interrogation.

The victim was identified as Kamal Maity, who was known to Palash Paul. Both hailed from West Bengal.

Paul allegedly had extramarital relations with Maity’s wife. As Paul found him to be a hurdle in continuing the affair, he allegedly murdered him. As he could not dispose the body, he stuffed it into a box in his shop and locked it.

The victim’s wife had lodged a complaint with Jubliee Hills police station on January 11, 2020 that her husband is missing.

