Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old pharmacy student in Hyderabad, who had previously falsely accused an autorickshaw driver of abduction and gang-rape, died by suicide on Wednesday morning. According to preliminary reports, she overdosed on sleeping pills and was found unconscious at her relative's residence at Ghatkesar in Hyderabad's outskirts where she had been staying ever since her allegations were found to be false.

Rachakonda police immediately reached the spot and rushed the girl to the nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. "Preliminary investigation revealed she had consumed a large number of sleeping pills," the police said. She was reportedly depressed since it was revealed that she had cooked up the sensational story.

The police have registered a case and shifted the body to government-run Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. Further details are awaited.

The 19-year-old girl had made up the story of kidnapping and rape about two weeks ago to run away from home. It was on the evening of February 10 that the police had received a call from the family of the student that she was kidnapped by an auto rickshaw driver when she was returning home from college.

A couple of hours later she was found in semi-naked state on a road near Annojiguda Railway Gate and could barely walk.

Police conducted thorough investigations over the next three days. They picked up and questioned the auto driver and analysed the CCTV footage near her college and at other points, found many discrepancies in the girl’s statement.

The CCTV footage showed that she did not board the auto rickshaw of the man she had accused of abducting and raping her along with his friends. Police also found that she removed her clothes on her own to create an appearance of rape. While trying to rush to the scene before the arrival of the police, she tripped and fell in some bushes, injuring her leg.

She later confessed to police that she lied about the crime which never happened.

The police also learnt that about six months ago she had lied to one of her friends that her brother was kidnapped and that he was released after some ransom was paid.