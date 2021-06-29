New Delhi: A charred corpse that was found in a suitcase in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati on Monday, has been identified it as the body of a 27-year-old techie, an employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Hyderabad, reports NDTV quoting the police. The victim, Bhuvaneswari, had been reported missing and her husband, Maramreddy Sreekanth Reddy, is now accused of killing her. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Lockdown: Curfew Relaxed In 8 Districts; Liquor Shops, Restaurants To Be Closed From 9 PM

The couple was living in Tirupati with their 18-month-old daughter as Bhuvaneswari was working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sreekanth Reddy, an engineer by education, was associated with an online organisation that fights corruption. He has been unemployed for the last few months. Also Read - Minor Girl Dancer Working in Orchestra Raped at Gunpoint in Bihar's Gopalganj District

Tirupati Urban police chief Ramesh Reddy said investigation indicates that Bhuvaneswari was murdered. “The body was 90 per cent burnt. Sreekanth bought a big suitcase at Reliance Mart and that is suspected to have been used for the purpose of packing the body. He later tried to burn the body,” he said. Also Read - Delhi Shocker on Camera: Biker Hit With Rod, Co-rider Assaulted in Road Rage Incident in Palam Area

There’s CCTV footage of Sreekanth that shows him bringing in a suitcase into their apartment complex, holding his daughter with one hand, and rolling the big, red suitcase with the other. Later he is seen struggling to hold the baby and also rolling the now apparently heavy suitcase out. Further investigation into the case is on.