Hyderabad: Three persons were killed and two others were injured on Monday when a speeding SUV collided into a car from the opposite direction near Shamirpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The SUV was en route from Telangana’s Karimnagar to Hyderabad when it overturned and hit the divider. The accident took place after the driver of the SUV lost control, stated the police.

Meanwhile, out of the three deceased persons who were killed on the spot, one was a woman. The injured includes the car driver and a boy whose health condition is said to be critically injured. They are currently admitted to the Gandhi Hospital.